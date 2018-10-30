SHAWNEE, KS. (KCTV) -- The founder of a Christian school in Shawnee has been charged with six additional counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Dennis Creason worked at Oaklawn Christian School.
He was previously charged with three counts in late August 2018.
Creason, 48, is accused of "lewd fondling or touching" nine different children under the age of 14 years old.
Court documents state the alleged incidents happened between May 2009 and August 2018.
He's back in court on Nov. 19, 2018. A $1 million bond has been requested.
