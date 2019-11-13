KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City leaders Wednesday morning are set to approve a $100,000 settlement with a woman who suffered significant injuries after falling on a dilapidated part of city sidewalk property.
Marsha Patzwald says she was walking on the sidewalk near the Embassy Suites at 43rd Street and Broadway Boulevard in June 2018 when she came upon a piece of sidewalk that was "raised, uneven and dangerous." She fell and suffered injuries to her left side, including to her left leg, knee and ribs, according to a lawsuit she filed against the city.
The suit claimed that although city's broadly have sovereign immunity, that status is waived in the case of dangerous conditions on city property. It also states that a Google search shows the sidewalk in the same damaged condition over a year earlier in the same area where the woman fell.
The six-figure settlement is set to be approved by the city's Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Kansas City's Law Department and Risk Management Committee recommended the settlement.
