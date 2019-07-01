KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Jasmine Mills would’ve celebrated her 18th birthday in three months, she loved airplanes and dreamed of becoming a pilot. But Monday night, investigators are still trying to figure out who dumped her body in an industrial area of Kansas City, Kansas.
“Sad as this is for me, I can’t imagine what her mom is going through,” Kacee Knedlik, Jasmine Mills’ Godmother, said.
Mills’ mother, too grief stricken to talk, asked Knedlik to speak on her behalf.
“You see these things happen on the news, but you don’t expect it to happen to you,” Knedlik said.
Mills went missing Thursday night and she and her 16-year-old sister had recently returned from cleaning out a semi for a friend of theirs. A man who offered the teens money to clean up his truck.
“He called her again and said, ‘you guys forgot to take the trash out,’ and so she went up there by herself,” Knedlik said.
Investigators have not confirmed whether that man had anything to do with Mills‘ disappearance, but do say they found her body in the trailer of a semi two days later.
“We’ve known him for a couple years, but I’ve never been comfortable around him and as many times as I’ve told her not to go out there alone, the one time she did, she came up missing,” Aliesia Boll, Mills’ sister, said.
Monday night, Mills’ family and closest friends are gathered near lake Olathe, a place she loved so much.
They said they’re trying to figure out how to go on without the girl who made them laugh, who cooked for them and who loved reading to her younger brothers and sisters.
They said they will never understand why this happened.
“I can’t imagine her just lying there next to broken beer bottles and trash, like really, you just throw her out? She’s not trash, she’s a person and there’s a whole lot of people hurting because of this,” Knedlik said.
Mills’ family is struggling to pay for her funeral, they have set up a fund for people to donate.
If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
