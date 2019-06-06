KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Businesses were evacuated in northern Kansas City on Thursday evening due to a gas link and sinkhole.
Both the leak and hole appeared in the area of Guinotte Avenue and Shelly Avenue at 6:20 p.m. in northern KC, southeast of Berkley Riverfront.
According to a representative with the fire department, they believe the sinkhole was caused by a 24-inch gas line breaking.
A reduction in gas flow has been made.
No injuries have been reported. All businesses in the area have been evacuated.
The authorities are calling the situation “stable,” which indicates that it is not expected to become any more dangerous.
There is some concern about a high-voltage power line in the area, so KCP&L is assisting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.