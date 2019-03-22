(CNN) -- Jessica Simpson is a mom again.
The singer and designer, who is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson, welcomed a new daughter on March 19, Simpson announced on Twitter.
She said her daughter, named Birdie Mae Johnson, weighed in at 10 pounds, 13 ounces.
The couple, who married in 2014, have two other children, a son, Ace, and a daughter Maxwell.
Simpson announced her pregnancy in September on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
