INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a man with Alzheimer’s.
85-year-old Leo Anderson is described as a male who is 5’9” tall weighing 190 pounds with white hair, green eyes, glasses and wearing a two-tone gray shirt with dark colored pants.
Anderson is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
Police said his vehicle is a maroon 2014 Honda Accord bearing a Missouri license plate EG65B. Anderson was last known to be driving to Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.
