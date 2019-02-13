190213_Silver-Alert_Leo-R-Anderson.jpg

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a man with Alzheimer’s.

85-year-old Leo Anderson is described as a male who is 5’9” tall weighing 190 pounds with white hair, green eyes, glasses and wearing a two-tone gray shirt with dark colored pants.

Anderson is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Police said his vehicle is a maroon 2014 Honda Accord bearing a Missouri license plate EG65B. Anderson was last known to be driving to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.

