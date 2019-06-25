EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Silver Alert for an Excelsior Springs man that suffers from dementia.
63-year-old Richard Eugene Hamm is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said that Hamm has glasses, scars on his left eye, right hand, right wrist, and right forearm.
Hamm was en route to a medical appointment in Kansas City, Missouri and did not arrive. Hamm relies on supplemental oxygen and did not take any tanks.
He also has made suicidal statements to a friend. His vehicle was possibly sighted westbound on MO 116 in Braymer, Missouri at 12:05 p.m., there was no verified contact.
His vehicle is described as a white 2012 Scion XB bearing Missouri, CU3C6E.
About an hour later, police said that Hamm was located and is safe.
