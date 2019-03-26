LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – The Leawood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 81-year-old man.
Robert Charles Newth is a male from Leawood that was last seen at his home in the area of 125th and Roe Avenue around 1.
Newth left the area driving a red 2014 Jeep Cherokee with a Kansas Veteran license of 80BDE and a vanity plate on the front saying “Lollipop.”
Newth is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall weighing 192 pounds with Gray and white hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red ball cap with a nylon pullover and blue corduroy pants.
If you have any information on Newth, contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700.
