KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Kansas City police hope you can help them find a missing 90-year-old man. 
 
Alex Bonner left his residence near 62nd and South Benton driving a white 4-door Buick LaCrosse. 
 
The vehicle has a license plate of GD0-U9T and was last seen in the area of Interstate 35 in Lenexa. 
 
Family and police say he has medical conditions that require "immediate care." 

