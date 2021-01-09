KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Kansas City police hope you can help them find a missing 90-year-old man.
Alex Bonner left his residence near 62nd and South Benton driving a white 4-door Buick LaCrosse.
The vehicle has a license plate of GD0-U9T and was last seen in the area of Interstate 35 in Lenexa.
Family and police say he has medical conditions that require "immediate care."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.