OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Overland Park police are searching for an 84-year-old man who was last seen driving a U-haul Moving Van from Indiana to Overland Park.
A statewide silver alert was issued for Walter Whitley in Kansas.
The family of Whitley reported that he was driving alone in the truck, bearing an Arizona registration plate AE-87635.
He was last seen on July 13th around noon in Fishers, IN on Highway 270.
The family was in a different vehicle when heavy traffic caused them to get separated.
Mr. Whitley suffers from early onset Alzheimer's and diabetes. He does not have medication with him.
Mr. Whitley is 5'09" and weighs about 265 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.
If Mr. Whitley is located, please contact your local police department or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300
