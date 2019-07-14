Overland Park police search for missing 84-year-old Walter Whitley

Overland Park police search for missing 84-year-old Walter Whitley

 Photo provided by Overland Park Police Department

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Overland Park police are searching for an 84-year-old man who was last seen driving a U-haul Moving Van from Indiana to Overland Park.

A statewide silver alert was issued for Walter Whitley in Kansas.

The family of Whitley reported that he was driving alone in the truck, bearing an Arizona registration plate AE-87635.

He was last seen on July 13th around noon in Fishers, IN on Highway 270.

The family was in a different vehicle when heavy traffic caused them to get separated.

Mr. Whitley suffers from early onset Alzheimer's and diabetes. He does not have medication with him.

Mr. Whitley is 5'09" and weighs about 265 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

If Mr. Whitley is located, please contact your local police department or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.