CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 79-year-old man.
Otis Lee Ellis was last seen in the 10000 block of E. 293rd and Freeman at 2:30 p.m. on June 9th.
Ellis is 5'11", weighs 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Ellis was served with an order of protection on June 9th. Since that day, family and friends have not seen him.
Ellis has dementia and left his cell phone at his home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.