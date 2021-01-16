Harvey Holloway

UPDATE --- He has been found safe. 

ORIGINAL STORY

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Blue Springs Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man.

Harvey Holloway was last seen at 5555 US 40 in Independence MO at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

He's 83, is 6'2", weighs 200 pounds and has white and grey hair. He was wearing a brown coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, and tan or red pants, police say.

His vehicle is described as a silver 2009 Toyota Highlander with a Missouri license plate of 1FBE70.

