LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled a Silver Alert for a missing Liberty man after he returned home safe.
Bobbie Beeks, 90, was last seen 2 p.m. Tuesday near Sherman Drive in Liberty. He left his home to go to an unkown barbershop, but the shop was closed. Beeks never returned home, so the alert was issued.
He's reported to have dementia and a heart condition.
