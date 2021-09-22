INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been canceled. The authorities say that Denis Hare was found in Kansas City.
Previous coverage is below.
A silver alert has been issued by Independence PD for a missing man last seen on Tuesday afternoon.
Denis Hare, 68, was last seen at his residence at the Maywood Manor on Truman Road around noon Tuesday. He did not return for evening curfew.
Hare is described as a white male, 6'0", 120 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a nice dress shirt and jeans. He has several missing teeth and his right foot drops when he walks.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.
