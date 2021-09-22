Hare
source: MSHP

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been canceled. The authorities say that Denis Hare was found in Kansas City. 

Previous coverage is below.

A silver alert has been issued by Independence PD for a missing man last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

Denis Hare, 68, was last seen at his residence at the Maywood Manor on Truman Road around noon Tuesday. He did not return for evening curfew.

Hare is described as a white male, 6'0", 120 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a nice dress shirt and jeans. He has several missing teeth and his right foot drops when he walks.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.