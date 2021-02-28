KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- UPDATE: Police say was found safe and is receiving medical treatment.
ORIGINAL STORY
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman out of KCK.
Delores Baell, 74, was reported missing Sunday afternoon.
She was last seen in the 3900 block of Barnes Drive in KCK.
Police say she has Alzheimer's Disease. She left her home in a green bath robe, green hat, tall boots and may have a dog with her, according to police.
If you see her, please call 911.
