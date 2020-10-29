LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This missing man has returned home and is safe.
The Silver Alert has been canceled.
Previous coverage is below.
The Leawood Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old man.
According to police, Ilya Zaslavsky was last seen leaving his home in the area of 112th and Rosewood around 12:30.
He left driving a silver 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-class with a Kansas license plate of "VPJ 813."
He told his family he was driving to a business that they later found had been closed for two years.
His family said he enjoys going to home improvement stores and Panda Express locations.
Zaslavsky suffers from several medical conditions and does not have his medications with him.
He does not have a cellphone with him.
If you have any information about where he is, call Leawood police at 913-642-7700.
