ELK COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Elk County, Kansas Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a woman who missing on from Longton, Kansas on Tuesday.
Sandra Arlene Simpson, 79, is a white woman who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has blue eyes.
Simpson left her residence in Kansas on Tuesday to head to the Kansas City area and was supposed to return home on Thursday. However, she failed to do so.
On Friday at 12:10 p.m., information indicated Simpson was in Princeton, Missouri.
Her destination and routes of travel are unknown.
She is driving a beige 2002 Buick Century bearing the Kansas plate “082 EQN.”
Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Elk County Kansas Sheriff's Department at 620-374-2108.
