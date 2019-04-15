LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Plans for a new site of worship in Johnson County once sparked controversy, but now it's bringing people together.
Over the weekend a new Sikh Gurudwara broke ground in Lenexa.
It will be the biggest one in the Midwest.
Sikh leaders say their religion is commonly confused with Islam and that they are welcoming to all religions.
More than 150 families worship at the Lenexa Gurudwara.
