PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Someone fired a gun at two Platte County deputies on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.
The shots were fired from a passing vehicle while they were conducting a traffic stop on Southbound Interstate 29 just north of Waukmois Drive.
The deputies were not hurt, nor the individual they pulled over was hurt.
Camera footage is being reviewed by the department.
"At the time of the shooting there were multiple vehicles on I-29 and it is not clear which vehicle the shots were fired from," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
If you have information about this incident, please contact the sheriff's office at 816-858-3521 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
The exact time of the incident is not known at this point.
