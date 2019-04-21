Leawood, KS (KCTV) - A man was taken into custody after a 5-hour standoff where he fired shots at police.
Saturday evening, Leawood police responded to a check the welfare call at a residence in the area of 135th and Mission Rd.
It was reported the man was intoxicated and threatening self-harm.
While officers were attempting to speak with the man, he fired several shots at the officers.
Neighboring law enforcement agencies assisted Leawood police and after about five hours of negotiations, the man surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.
No one was injured in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.