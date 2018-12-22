KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person was shot in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday evening.
The shooting happened in the area of 54th and Prospect at about 6:50 p.m.
At least person was struck by gunfire and they sustained critical and possibly life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary information from police indicates that the victim was walking with another person when a sedan that was going north on Prospect pulled up and started firing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.