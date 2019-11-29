KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It was a violent Thanksgiving night, as three people were shot in two shooting incidents overnight.
The first shooting happened just after midnight outside a bar near 18th and The Paseo. A woman told police she and her passenger had just left the bar and started driving away, when someone started shooting at them. The driver was uninjured, but the passenger was struck in the head by a bullet, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where police said they were stable at last check. Police said they took someone into custody in connection with that shooting.
The other shooting happened at 1:51 a.m. near 80th Street and Troost Avenue. A man called police, saying he had been shot. When officers investigated the area, they found a second person shot as well. That second victim suffered critical injuries. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, police said. No suspect was identified.
