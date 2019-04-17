KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – One person has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the abdomen on Monday evening.
Kansas City Police dispatch said that a shooting victim was in a private vehicle at 14th and Genesee when they flagged down an officer to get an ambulance.
The shooting happened at James Street and Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
The shooting victim was put into an ambulance at 14th and Genesee.
There is no suspect information at this time.
