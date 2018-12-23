SPRINGFIELD, MO (AP) - Authorities say seven people have been shot and wounded during a party in Springfield.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that one woman is hospitalized in critical condition after gunfire erupted early Sunday. Police said in a news release that the other victims suffered injuries that weren't life threatening.
The release says two of the victims were at the scene when officers arrived. Five others showed up with gunshot wounds at hospitals.
Police haven't identified a suspect or said how many people fired guns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.