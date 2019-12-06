KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With an abbreviated shopping season because of a late Thanksgiving, shipping companies are going to be working harder than ever this holiday season.
Inside the FedEx shipping facility in Kansas City, it's representative of what delivery companies are seeing across the country. FedEx expects to double its normal daily volume, up to 30-35 million packages each day.
Demand is at an all-time high right now, with a record-breaking number of people taking part in online sales, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals recently. Experts say that in the next few weeks, two billion packages will move through the mail. Some carriers are working longer hours or updated routes to keep up.
But places like FedEx were prepared for this consumer response and the shortened holiday season, having started hiring more seasonal employees weeks ago. FedEx hired 55,000 new workers. UPS added 100,000, while Amazon brought in around 160,000 new people.
