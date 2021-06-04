KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new business in Midtown celebrates everything local.
Katy Mabry Van Dieren has run the Strawberry Swing craft fair, which celebrates local artists and makers, since 2011. She recently launched Shop Local KC, a website to connect people to many of the same vendors.
On Friday she opened up a brick and mortar store under the same name, something she has been wanting to do for months.
"Being able to support makers all week long has been a dream of mine," she said.
Van Dieren chose her location at 36th and Main in part because of its proximity to the KC Streetcar expansion, currently in its early stages. The route is expected to open in 2025.
"It opened up and I said, 'I'll take it,'" she recalled, referring to the building. "We can have this nice little shopping area and the streetcar's right outside."
Shop Local KC features products from more than 40 local businesses, most of which are owned by women.
"I really hope people value shopping local. It's so important," Van Dieren said.
