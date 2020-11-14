INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- In a matter of seconds, Greg Hunsucker’s V’s Italiano Ristorante parking lot in Independence became the site of a rolling gun battle on Friday
“I was actually back in the kitchen and didn’t even know that it happened,” says Hunsucker.
His surveillance cameras caught it all, as a car and an SUV raced through the full parking lot, exchanging gun fire.
Hunsucker says at the time the restaurant was filled with more than 100 customers.
“A couple of our customers heard some shots and we had one couple that had just left and they were walking right across here to the other side of that SUV. They heard 'boom boom boom,' and they jumped down and got behind the cars over there,” says Hunsucker.
The owner says when one of the vehicles came whizzing on by, there was an employee of his that was taking out the trash. Fortunately that employee was able to hide.
Hunsucker says they are just lucky that no employee or any guests were harmed in this incident.
“My own son was here and was getting ready to leave and my wife said 'go over and say hi to another customer. They did otherwise they would have been walking out right when it was happening," Hunsucker said.
He says there was no damage to his building but several cars including his was hit by a bullet, but his main concern now is on the 9-year-old girl, that police say was in the vehicle during part of the gun battle and was injured.
“Again the innocent ones catch it all and she had nothing to do with it but here she is the one that’s injured it’s just a sad sad thing,” says Hunsucker.
At this time, police haven’t given any updates on the girls condition, but the owner says he’s been told that she is recovering.
