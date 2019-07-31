KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- Kansas City, KS., police are investigating a shooting that's left a man with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened at around 12:50 p.m. at 75th and State Avenue in KCK.
Police were told by witnesses that 10 shots were fired and someone was discovered in the street.
There's no immediate suspect information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.