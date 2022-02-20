Police lights tape generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City say a woman was critically wounded in a shooting on Sunday afternoon. 
 
The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Admiral Boulevard. 
 
There's no initial suspect information at this time. 
 
The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 

