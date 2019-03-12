RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Two people are dead and another was critically injured after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Investigators said the incident appears to be domestic in nature and there is no apparent immediate danger to the public.
Police were called about 6 a.m. Tuesday to the 11700 Block of E. 83rd Street in response to a reported shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene, the found a 44-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man dead inside of a home, both with apparent gun shot wounds.
Officers also found a third victim, a 45-year-old man, who had also been shot, but was alive. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An active investigation is currently underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS (8477.)
