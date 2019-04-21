UPDATE:
The victim is stable & we believe it’ll he possibly shot himself on accident. https://t.co/vyzP3kLCP6— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) April 21, 2019
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in KCK.
Chief Zeigler tweeted out that one person was shot in the 2300 block of 13th St.
The victim is in critical condition.
KCTV5 is working to gather more details.
