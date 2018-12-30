Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed at 75th and Oakland Ave. in KCMO.
At about 10:18 p.m., police were called out and found one person inside a home deceased.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Stay with KCTV5 for the latest on this deadly incident.
