KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been nearly 10 years since Renee Pernice went missing.
For years, the Northland woman’s family suffered not knowing where she was or what had happened to her.
Her husband, Shon Pernice, lied about it for the better part of three years before finally admitting he killed her during an argument.
For the first time, Shon Pernice is speaking out from prison about the unspeakable crime that tore his family apart.
“It is what it is. I created this monster,” he said.
Shon Pernice says day after day spent inside the prison in Moberly helped him make the decision in 2017 to get off the medications he says were dulling his emotions and his nightmares.
He says it was time to face the facts of what he did.
“I pled guilty to manslaughter. I received 15 years from the state, from the judge ... that’s punitive measures there. I owe the families, my children, the community and God more restitution for what I’ve done,” he says.
What he did was unthinkable.
Shon Pernice was a paramedic for the Independence Fire Department. Those who knew him described him as funny, a bit of a show off and very good at his job.
Renee Pernice was a well-loved nurse at St. Luke's. She taught at the nursing school and picked up extra ER shifts on weekends to help make ends meet.
That’s where the two met. Together, they were raising three children -- Shon Pernice’s daughter from a previous relationship and their two little boys.
But things weren’t going well, and the two were talking divorce.
Shon Pernice was about to leave for a three week military training class when he and Renee Pernice got into an argument on Jan. 2, 2009.
The topic was tough.
“Where I would live when I came back, the kids. It was a hole ... I wasn’t processing. I don’t remember much just bits and pieces,” Shon Pernice said.
He told KCTV5 News he didn’t want to get into the details but admitted he pushed Renee Pernice which resulted in a fatal fall. He claims the death was accidental for the most part.
“I don’t want to get into details,” he said. “Like I said, it was total rage when I shoved her, when I hit her head ... whatever I did, but I didn’t want her to die. I’ll tell you that much.”
As Renee Pernice’s family, police and the public frantically searched for the 35-year-old wife and mother, some described seeing a white pickup drive up to a dumpster in the Northeast.
Shon Pernice says that was not him. He does say he tossed her phone in that area where it was found by a homeless man, but he says that was to throw police off the trail.
He now admits he put Renee Pernice's body in their car and drove from fire station to fire station in Independence, looking for a dumpster that was nearly full -- one that would be picked up sooner, rather than later.
Shon Pernice says he found that dumpster in the early morning hours of Jan. 3 at Station No. 7, his own station at Highway 291 and 23rd street.
And then, he started lying.
“I said she was cheating on me. I said she was a bad mom. I said she had problems at work. Those are all lies. None of it was true,” Shon Pernice said.
He also lied to their little boys who constantly asked for their mother.
“What I would tell my kids was how mommy disappeared, and she’s gone. She walked out, and she didn’t come back. Those are some of the stories I told my kids, my boys especially,” Shon Pernice remembered.
He even went on a dating website, said he was single and had a girlfriend.
Kansas City police captured him on surveillance with one woman on an elevator at a local casino, all while the search was at it’s peak for his missing wife.
“I wasn’t thinking. I was a pig. I was trying to do everything to camouflage myself, not take responsibility ... blame everybody else and make a big joke out of something so horrible because I couldn’t deal with it,” he said.
It would be three long years before Shon Pernice finally went before a Clay County judge and admitted Renee Pernice was not only gone but that he did it.
Shon Pernice says he’s finally ready to take responsibility for what he did, and he’s now accepted the reality that he can’t do a thing to change it.
“I miss her a lot. It was just despicable," he said. "Everything about her and how she and how she left this Earth tragically ... horribly ... wrong.”
Shon Pernice served in Iraq and provided KCTV5 with military documents showing he suffers terribly from PTSD. He doesn’t blame PTSD for his actions when he killed Renee Pernice, but he does say it played a role in the cover up.
