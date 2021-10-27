BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Authorities in Bates County are looking for an individual who fired multiple rounds at tree trimmers.
The Bates County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Oct. 26 in a rural area southwest of Butler.
One of the trimmers said they were trimming trees around power lines when a man driving a 2015 black Dodge truck was driving fast near the trimmers.
The tree trimmer told police they motioned to get the driver to slow down, but after the driver passed the tree trimmers, he stopped, got out of the vehicle and fired two rounds at or near the tree trimmers.
Shell casings were discovered by investigators and will be processed for DNA.
The driver of the truck is described as a white male in his 20s and "short and stocky." A female passenger was also in the truck.
If you have information about this case, contact the Bates County Sheriff's Office at 660-679-3232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.