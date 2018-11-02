BENTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old girl bit into a candy bar that contained a sewing needle.
The sheriff's office said it was collected in the Warsaw area.
Authorities are unsure how the needle ended up in the candy bar but are encouraging parents to check all candy.
"It's a sick demented individual who would do such an act," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
If you have any information about the situation, please contact them at 660-438-6135.
