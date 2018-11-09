LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Clay County Sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of a K-9 deputy who died Friday morning.
According to a social post from the sheriff’s office, K-9 Ocho died from natural causes after serving the sheriff’s office for four and a half years with handler Corporal Tyler Edwards.
Officials noted that K-9 Ocho had been cited many times for exemplary service and was popular with the community, especially the children Ocho and Cpl. Edwards met when they visited schools.
The sheriff’s office said plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
