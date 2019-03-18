PETTIS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – An inmate who escaped from the Pettis County jail earlier this month before heading to Oklahoma is believed to be back in the area, authorities said Monday.
In a post on Facebook, officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in Pettis County have found a vehicle believed to have been stolen by Travis Davis in the northeast corner of the county.
Deputies said they received two reports of a suspicious vehicle, first on a property west of Clifton City and then where the vehicle was abandoned a few miles away on McFarland Road.
The vehicle, a red 2001 Dodge, was believed to have been stolen Friday in Heavener, Oklahoma, but air and ground searches had not found the vehicle or driver.
Police in Heavener had originally found Davis at a convenience store Wednesday when a woman called in reporting she had been kidnapped and Davis was sleeping in her car.
After a short foot chase officers took Davis into custody, only for him to steal the patrol car he had been left in, crash that vehicle and then flee the scene.
Davis escaped from the Pettis County jail on March 10, where had been held since being in a hostage situation involving a woman and toddler. He had been charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, domestic assault, resisting arrest and parole violation.
Authorities consider Davis to be armed and dangerous and are people to no approach him. Anyone who has seen his is asked to call 911 immediately or the Pettis County Sheriff's Office at 660-827-0052
