BATES CITY, MO (AP) -- Lafayette County officials say the deaths of a rural Bates City couple were a murder-suicide.
The sheriff said in a news release that deputies sent to the couple's home early Monday found the body of 52-year-old Robin Hicklin inside the house. They said Robin Hicklin appeared to be an assault victim.
While clearing the home, deputies found the body of 49-year-old John Hicklin in the basement.
The Lafayette County sheriff and coroner said the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.