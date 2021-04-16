CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Prior to a jury recommending Kylr Yust be sentenced to life in prison for the death of Jessica Runions and 15 years for the death of Kara Kopetsky, their parents offered emotional testimony.
The family wanted to see Yust convicted of first-degree murder and also wanted to say more, but held back in order to follow the rules of victim impact statements.
Their parents and siblings wanted to be a voice for Kara and Jessica in the courtroom.
"She was everything to me," said Michael Kopetsky, the father of Kara Kopetsky. "She was my only child."
Rhonda Beckford, Kara's mother, offered a glimpse into the person Kara Kopetsky was.
"It’s taken a long time to get to this day to try to get justice for my my daughter Kara," she said. "Kara was a special person. Loving caring, carefree, loyal and fast to forgive that forgiveness is probably what cost her, her life."
Yust was found guilty for voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kopetsky.
For Runions' death, Yust was found guilty of second-degree murder.
Runions’ family never saw her alive again after she left a friend’s house with Yust on Sept. 8, 2016.
"Four years ago I lost my protector and best friend," said Megan Runions, Jessica's sister. “I love you Jessica so much if you are listening and as you always said, “Say it back.”
Runions mother and father also testified.
"I don’t get to walk my daughter down the aisle and see her be married and be a mother," said John Runions, her father. “No more I love you’s. Our family is broken forever.”
The judge will hold a formal sentence hearing on June 7 at 2:30 p.m.
