EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) --- The Edwardsville, KS Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 19-year-old volunteer firefighter.
Avery Hotchkiss, 19, was killed in a motor vehicle accident this week, according to the fire department.
"Avery loved being a firefighter and was proud to be a member of the Edwardsville Fire Department," according to a GoFundMe account set up earlier this week. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Avery’s family and friends."
The GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family.
"Please keep her family and friends, including her fire department family, in your thoughts," the city said in a statement. "She had so much potential and was taken far too soon."
