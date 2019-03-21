190321_Shawnee-woman-charged_Vicky-Walter-mug.jpg

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A Shawnee woman is now facing multiple criminal charges connected to a crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway Tuesday that left one person dead and two others injured.

Vicky Walter, 57, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI-aggravated battery and driving while suspended.

Walter made her first court appearance in Olathe Thursday.

The crash Tuesday morning closed eastbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway for hours as police investigated the scene.

