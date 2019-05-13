OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Jury selection and opening statements just wrapped up at Johnson County Courthouse around 5 p.m. The judge sent everyone home after opening statements.
Dennis Creason’s trial began Monday and he is currently out on bond. The prosecution has the burden to prove their case against Creason.
Over the course of the trial, they plan to call six kids to the witness stand to testify against him. Creason is the founder of Oaklawn Christian School in Shawnee and was arrested in August of last year.
Creason is charged with nine counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Prosecutors allege the incidents involved school children between 2013 and 2015.
Creason’s defense attorney said this is nothing more than a great big game of telephone between parents that went horribly wrong. The defense attorney said there is no physical, medical or scientific evidence that proves anything happened.
Four days have been blocked off for the trial. The prosecution will start to lay out their case at Johnson County Courthouse Tuesday morning around 8:30.
