Shawnee police surprise resident with $100 bill from Secret Santa

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Protect, serve and surprise. That’s the mission for Shawnee police officers recruited by a Secret Santa who donated thousands of dollars to be handed out, $100 bill at a time.
The anonymous donor asked police to help spread joy while on patrol.
Tuesday night, KCTV5 hopped into a police officer’s patrol car to tag along for a special assignment.
The ride along is possible thanks to a person whose identity is top secret.
“Yes, ma’am I think there is one person in the police department that knows and that's the Chief. (Police chief) We can't tell him thank you. We just have the money and we are doing his good deed,” said Joshua Rubio, Shawnee Police Officer.
Armed with a $100 bill, Shawnee police officer Joshua Rubio got the chance to do a special traffic stop that he’s seen his fellow officers do for the last four years.
“I've seen people tear up. I've seen people happy. I've seen people cry. It's awesome being able to watch and now I'll get to be a part of it with you guys,” exclaimed Rubio.
The patrol car cruised the streets looking for a special someone to surprise. Then Officer Rubio turned on his lights fully aware of what the driver must be thinking.
Rubio predicted “The first thing in their mind is ... “
“Why is he bothering me? I didn’t do anything wrong,” said Carolyn Wesley, Surprised by Secret Santa.
Wesley soon realized there would be no ticket or citation issued after being pulled over.
“Hello. I'm officer Rubio with the Shawnee police department. The reason why I pulled you over today is we have a person who goes around and donates money, he's called our Secret Santa. I have some money I would like to give you, all right?” voiced Rubio.
Other officers patrolling Shawnee got to surprise unsuspecting strangers thanks to an anonymous person who is a stranger to them.
“He would never understand how many lives he's changed. He's doing a great thing and we love doing it for him,” proclaimed Rubio.
After we parted ways with Wesley ...
“Oh god thank you Jesus,” exclaimed Wesley.
She came back to say thanks one more time.
“Have good day. Her heart is beating so fast. I can feel it. She is so happy,” voiced Rubio.
“She told me God bless and happy holidays. I couldn't ask for anything else. That was awesome. That made my holiday right there,” Rubio continued.
We don’t want to reveal too much, but we know the surprises aren’t done just yet.
Shawnee police will complete more acts of kindness thanks to the anonymous donor around the city this week.
