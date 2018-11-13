SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) –The Shawnee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.
Brent Nestell, was last seen wearing a light blue jacket and blue jeans when he left his home near 71st Terr and Quivira.
He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
He also has medial conditions that require medication, which he does not have with him.
