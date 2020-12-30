Victim's car

The Shawnee Police Department is asking for helping in finding justice for a 70-year-old man who was carjacked this week. 

 Shawnee Police Department

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The Shawnee Police Department is asking for help in finding justice for a 70-year-old man who was carjacked.

Police say it happened on Johnson Drive and Long earlier this week.

The victim's vehicle was struck by a second vehicle, which turned out to belong to two male suspects only described as "unknown race" with "medium complexion."

After the victim exited the car, one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the man. 

Police say a black Ford F-150 matching the description of the suspect's vehicle was located at 63rd Street and Widmer.

The victim's car has not been recovered.

