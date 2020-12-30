SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The Shawnee Police Department is asking for help in finding justice for a 70-year-old man who was carjacked.
Police say it happened on Johnson Drive and Long earlier this week.
The victim's vehicle was struck by a second vehicle, which turned out to belong to two male suspects only described as "unknown race" with "medium complexion."
After the victim exited the car, one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the man.
Police say a black Ford F-150 matching the description of the suspect's vehicle was located at 63rd Street and Widmer.
The victim's car has not been recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.