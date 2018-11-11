SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The police are investigating after someone killed another person and then took their own life.
At about 12:55 p.m. on Sunday, Shawnee police went to a residence in the 5500 block of Frisbie Road to check on someone’s welfare after the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department asked them to check the area for someone who could be in danger.
The area is near Riverfront Park on the Western side of Shawnee.
When officers arrived, they found two people who had died.
The police said they are investigating the incident as a “murder-suicide.”
The Shawnee Police Department is handling the investigating.
No additional information is available at this time.
