SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – Shawnee police are investigating a wreck where a vehicle rolled over.
Monday at about 8:20 p.m., police responded to Interstate 435 southbound just past Holiday Drive.
Authorities say that three people were injured but no one was ejected from the vehicle and no one on scene had to be extricated.
No injuries were classified as serious.
