SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – Someone in Shawnee was uninjured after an individual shot at their vehicle while they were inside.
The vehicle was hit by gunfire at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the 10900 block of 65th Place.
Police said they did not find any buildings in the area that were hit by the gunfire.
“Our Investigations Bureau is working with the Johnson County Criminalistics Laboratory Crime Scene Unit on the investigation,” the Shawnee Police said.
"The investigation is ongoing," they said, "and we are not asking for any assistance locating anyone associated to this case at this point."
