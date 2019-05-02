SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – UPDATE: According to the Shawnee police, "The investigation has revealed that this incident is related to an aggressive canine and one of the dogs, which is believed to have been injured by the other dog, was taken by it's owner for medical evaluation."
All previous reporting is below.
A heavy police presence could be seen in Shawnee on Thursday after an officer heard a gunshot near an apartment complex.
The police had went to the Cottonwood Park Apartments 14000 block of W. 63rd Terrace at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the Shawnee Police Department, an officers was conducting a business check in the area of the Prairie Point Apartments in the 13900 block of 63rd Street when he heard a single gunshot.
The police department said it is not believed that the officer was shot, but that the incident may have involved an aggressive dog or dogs.
The officer did not fire any shots.
Police officers from Shawnee, Lenexa, and Olathe could then be seen at the location of the standoff at the Cottonwood Apartments.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s office was assisting with a perimeter that had been established.
The Shawnee police said that no one has been taken into custody. They reportedly did not find anyone inside at the scene of the standoff.
The investigation is ongoing.
Most of the officers had cleared the scene by 5:15 p.m.
