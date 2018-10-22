KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A Shawnee Mission South student has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash near Arrowhead Stadium.
Chandan Rajanna was identified by school officials as the person killed in the wreck on Interstate 435.
Police spokesman Capt. Lionel Colon said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium as Kansas City Chiefs fans were arriving for the team's game.
Colon says the police van ran into a vehicle involved in slow traffic lining up to turn into the stadium. That vehicle hit a second vehicle, which hit a third car.
The call came out at 4:05 p.m. near the Raytown Road exit. The incident slowed down traffic in the area for several hours.
The driver of the van that was hit by the police vehicle was killed. The person's identity has not been released.
Police staff often are on-call and use police vehicles while off-duty so they can quickly respond if needed.
Police say they cannot confirm if the people involved were headed to the game or not.
Two other people are in critical condition.
One of the vehicles involved was a Kansas City Police Department vehicle. The officer has non-life threatening injuries.
